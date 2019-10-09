Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NYPD: Mastermind Of $4M Manhattan Diamond District Heist May Be In NJ, CT
DV Pilot Police & Fire

OFF THE HOOK: Tow Truck Driver Run Over In Fairview

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Fairview Police Chief Martin Kahn said weren’t considered life-threatening.
The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Fairview Police Chief Martin Kahn said weren’t considered life-threatening. Photo Credit: Creative Commons (Wikipedia)

A tow truck driver was run over by a vehicle he was trying to hitch Tuesday morning in Fairview, authorities said.

Police found him conscious and alert – with tire marks across his stomach – after the mishap at Morningside Avenue and South Bergen Boulevard shortly before 8:30 a.m., Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The driver was in the process of hooking up the parked vehicle when it began to roll, Kahn said.

“He tried to stop it and the left rear tire rolled over his abdomen,” the chief said.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that Kahn said weren’t considered life-threatening.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.