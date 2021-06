An off-duty New Jersey State Police trooper was hurt in an ATV crash in Sussex County.

The trooper was taken to Morristown Medical Center after the crash at 1 a.m. Sunday on Beaver Run Road in Lafayette, NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Two people were on the vehicle, and both suffered minor injuries, Peele said.

