North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Off-Duty Jersey City Officer Morton Otundo Killed In Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

An off-duty Jersey City police officer was killed in a crash early Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred on Route 440 at Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City around 2:20 a.m.

The officer was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he died, sources with knowledge of the incident said.

Daily Voice sources identified the officer as Morton Otundo.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office was handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

