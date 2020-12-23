Off-Duty Hoboken Officer Intercepts Paterson Porch Pirate, Authorities Say

An off-duty Hoboken police officer caught a 41-year-old Paterson man opening packages on residential porches, taking the contents and tossing the boxes, authorities said.

Police Dec. Arturo Gonzalez noticed a man later identified as Brian Jimenez near 9th and Park Avenue around 4:20 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, Hoboken Police Det. Sgt. John Mecka said.

Gonzalez watched as Jimenez tried to place the contents into a bag, already filled to the top, Mecka said.

As Jimenez began to walk away, Gonzalez stopped him and contacted police dispatch for backup, police said.

An on-scene investigation revealed Jimenez had multiple stolen packages belonging to different Hoboken residents.

Jimenez was placed under arrest for theft and receiving stolen property. He was transported to police headquarters, where he was processed and released on a summons to appear in court.

