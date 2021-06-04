Off-Duty Hoboken Officer Arrests Man For Burglary After Hearing Woman Scream For Help

An off-duty Hoboken officer arrested a man on burglary and assault charges last weekend after he heard a woman screaming and ordered a man to stop, authorities said.

Det. Sgt. Dennis Figueroa was off duty in the area of Sixth and Willow Avenue when he heard a woman screaming for help and chasing a man down the street shortly after 6:45 pm. on Saturday, Hoboken police said.

The man then apporached Figueroa, who identified himself as a police officer and told the man to stop, police said.

The man, later identified as Tony Watson, followed Figueroa's orders and stopped running, police said.

Additonal officers then arrived on scene and investigated the incident.

The woman apparently saw Watson in a building, and while trying to stop him, he allegedly pushed her to the ground, police said.

Watson was arrested for burglary (allegedly entering a building), having burglary tools (using a tool to enter a building) and simple assault.

Watson was processed and sent to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

