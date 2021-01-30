Ocean City Boardwalk Blaze Ravages Playland's Castaway Cove

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
Playland Castaway Cove went up in flames Saturday, Jan. 30.
Playland Castaway Cove went up in flames Saturday, Jan. 30. Photo Credit: Stephen Collom via Instagram

Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City has vowed to rebuild after being ravaged by flames Saturday morning.

The four-alarm fire broke out on the 1000 block of the boardwalk and spread to the area's "oldest amusement park" around 8 a.m.

Firefighters spent more than two hours in sub-zero temps knocking the fire down.

The amusement park thanked guests for thoughts and prayers, and promised to rebuild.

Playland's post garnered hundreds of comments.

"Praying for everyone’s safety," one Facebook user wrote. "The family is saddened by your loss. We have many great memories with the grandkids here over the summers. When you rebuild, we’ll be there."

"Love and prayers to all involved!!" another said. "We will be there whenever you’re ready to welcome us back to our happy place."

