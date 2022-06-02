Ocean City Beach Patrol Member, Teacher Nabbed For Sex Abuse After Social Media Tip: Prosecutor

A 40-year-old former member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, authorities said.

Police were first tipped off to the alleged crimes through social media posts, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Arrested was Jonathan C. Howell of Marmora, they said.

Howell is currently employed as a teacher by the Pleasantville School District, they said.

On Thursday, June 2, Howell was taken into custody without incident by members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and Cape May County Sheriff's Office. A warranted search was made at Howell's residence, they said.

Howell was taken to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office where he was processed and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, official misconduct and child endangerment, they said.

He was being held Howell in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending Court proceedings.

According to Sutherland, in April of 2021, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office was notified of a social media post that made numerous allegations against the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Since that time the Prosecutor's Office said it conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations.

Sutherland stated this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips from any computer, tablet, or smart phone.

Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.

