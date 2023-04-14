Occupant Ejected In Garden State Parkway Rollover

A victim was in traumatic arrest after being ejected in a rollover evening rush-hour crash at the northern end of the Garden State Parkway, responders said.

New Jersey State Police summoned a medical chopper following the crash on the southbound parkway at mile marker 166.8 Pascack Valley Toll Plaza in Washington Township shortly after 5 p.m.

Given the severity of the injuries, they opted to have the unconscious, unresponsive victim taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center.

An ALS unit from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood handled the job.

Southbound traffic was backed up past the exits to Woodcliff Lake for hours while the site was cleared and the NJSP Fatal Accident Investigation Uniti collected evidence. Meanwhile, rubberneckers thickened the northbound flow.

