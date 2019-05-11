Oakland PD: Wanted Unlicensed Driver Busted Picking Up Unlicensed Fair Lawn Friend From HQ

A Queens motorist who went to Oakland police headquarters to pick up an unlicensed Fair Lawn friend after his car was impounded was driving on the suspended list himself – and had an active warrant, said authorities who arrested him.

Michael McClay, 53, had his vehicle impounded after Officer Jacob Martin discovered during a traffic stop Sunday that his license was suspended, Lt. Christian Eldridge said Tuesday.

McClay called 45-year-old contractor Mitchel Hudes of South Richmond to pick him up – after which police arrested him, Eldridge said.

Hudes, a former Fair Lawn and Glen Rock resident who police said currently lives in South Richmond, had an active warrant out of Hawthorne, the lieutenant said.

He was processed and released on bail, Eldridge said.

Both men then got legal rides.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.