Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Watch Burglars Smash Their Way Into Route 46 Jewelry Market, Then Flee Empty-Handed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Oakland PD: Landscape Equipment Thief Captured In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Oakland Police Dept.
Oakland Police Dept. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Oakland police tracked down and arrested a Paterson man who they said stole a large collection of landscaping equipment hours earlier.

Several backpack leaf blowers, weed whackers, a pole trimmer and other miscellaneous equipment were taken after someone cut the hinge on the side door of a trailer parked in a lot off Bauer Drive sometime between 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Detective Sgt. Mark Piercy and Officer Timothy McDonough investigated and, soon after, Juan Rojas-Cabezas, 26, was arrested in Paterson, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

He had one of the stolen items with him, Eldridge said.

Police charged Rojas-Cabezas with burglary, theft and criminal mischief and released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Officer Luis Gaviria assisted in the investigation and arrest, the lieutenant said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.