Oakland PD: K9 Helps Catch Landscaper Who Bailed After Crash That Injured Female Motorist

An Oakland landscaper was drunk when he bailed out of his pickup truck and fled the scene following a crash that sent another resident’s car into a tree, authorities said.

Officers tracked down and captured Sebastian Wolff, 26, with help from a Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit, Detective Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

A 61-year-old driver had pulled her 2018 Acura RDX from a Lakeside Boulevard driveway near Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday when it was struck from behind by Wolff’s 2006 Ford F150, Eldridge said.

“The impact pushed the Acura into a tree causing moderate injuries to the driver,” he said. “She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.”

With help from the sheriff’s dog, Officer Jonathan Coleman seized Wolff on Iron Latch Road in nearby Franklin Lakes, Eldridge said.

Police charged Wolff with vehicular assault and DWI, gave him several traffic summonses and released him to the custody of a friend pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Assisting officers included Oakland Police Sgt. Bart Pagerie, Officers Donald Harvey and Robert Hintzen and Detective Christopher Tinio, along with officers from Franklin Lakes and the sheriff’s office.

Franklin Lakes EMS transported the injured driver to the hospital.

