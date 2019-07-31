Oakland PD: Drugged Driver Leaves Convenience Store In Wrong Car

A drugged driver got into the wrong car and drove away, Oakland police said.

Responding to a stolen auto call at the Krauszer's on Ramapo Valley Road, Officer Charles Kelly found the vehicle parked outside Oakland Wine & Liquors around the corner, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

"A 51-year-old local resident mistook the vehicle for his own after exiting Krauszer’s," Eldridge said.

The driver, who was under the influence of some type of drug, was arrested for DUI, the lieutenant said.

He was released pending a court hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.