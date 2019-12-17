Contact Us
Oakland PD: Drug-Using Ex-Con From NY Was Carrying Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Oakland Police Dept.
Oakland Police Dept. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

An ex-con nabbed by Oakland police on drug charges was carrying a handgun, authorities said.

They first grabbed Logan Dipaolo, 24, of Chester, NY, after receiving a call shortly before 9 a.m. Monday of a man who at first was laying outside a vehicle on Franklin Avenue, Police Detective Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Seeing a responding officer, Dipaolo got up and ran into the woods near Route 287, Eldridge said.

Officer Christopher Tinio and Detective Robert Hintzen quickly got him into custody, then found several heroin folds and hypodermic needles in his car, the lieutenant said.

Dipaolo led them to a second man, Joseph Bokun, 22, of Highland Lakes at a nearby Walgreens, Eldridge said, adding that he was under the influence of drugs.

A Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 found the handgun and some drugs in the area where Dipaolo had ben running, the lieutenant said.

Dipaolo and Bokun were taken to the Bergen County Jail pending detention hearings.

Both were charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and with being under the influence of drugs.

Dipaolo also was charged with weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – as well as driving under the influence of drugs and making terroristic threats. He also received several traffic summonses.

Assisting were Eldridge, Sgt. Keith Docwra, Detective Sgt. Mark Piercy and Officer Michael Griffin.

