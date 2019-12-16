Oakland Man, 19, Dies In Morris County Crash

A 19-year-old Oakland resident died in a Morris County crash, authorities said.

The man was headed northbound on Green Pond Road near the Jefferson border in a Mercedes Benz when he crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a Mazda Friday morning, Rockaway Township Police Lt. Paul Reilly said.

The Mazda driver, a 24-year-old woman from Sussex Borough, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Reilly said.

Police did not release the names of either victim.

This was the fourth fatal accident to have occurred this year on Green Pond Road.

Over the summer, 34-year-old motorcyclist James Reddy of Hamburg died on the same street.

Anyone with information related to Friday's crash is asked to contact Rockaway Township traffic officer Michael Hatzimihalis at 973-625-4000.

