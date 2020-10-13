Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Oakland Driver Charged With Assault By Auto In DWI Crash That Injured Passenger

Jerry DeMarco
Oakland police
Oakland police Photo Credit: Oakland PD

An Oakland driver was drunk when he crashed his car into a utility pole, sending his female passenger to the hospital, authorities said.

Tyler Pratt, 29, was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra that slammed into the pole on Ramapo Valley Road just south of the Oakland Diner on Sunday, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

His passenger, also 29, was taken to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains with a leg injury, he said.

Detective Sgt. Mark Piercy arrested Pratt, assisted by Eldridge and Officer Michael DiDonato.

Pratt was charged with assault by auto, DWI and refusing to submit to a breath test before being released under John's Law pending a court hearing.

