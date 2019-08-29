Oakland Dad Who Police Said Came To Court High With Son Charged With Cashing Stolen Checks

An Oakland man busted earlier this year for bringing his 4-year-old son to court with him while he was high to answer drug charges was caught cashing $2,140 worth of stolen bank checks, authorities said.

Detective Michael Griffin reviewed bank surveillance video that showed Jared Spingler cashing four stolen bank checks -- one per day, beginning Aug. 18 -- Oakland Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said Thursday.

Spingler, a 37-year-old repeat offender, was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with four counts each of forgery, ID theft by impersonation and theft by deception.

He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Spingler was "heavily under the influence" of some type of narcotic in May, Oakland police said, when they found him sitting in Municipal Court with his son.

Spingler, his now-ex-wife and their son were featured in news stories after the boy beat cancer in 2015, just before he turned a year old.

The May incident produced charges of child endangerment and driving while under the influence of drugs. Spingler went to the county jail then, too, and was ordered released by a judge less than 24 hours later.

