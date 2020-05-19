Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wayne PD: Officer Nabs Mail Thieves With Hundreds Of Stolen Checks, Credit Cards, More
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NYPD Nabs Accused Paterson Shooter In Bronx

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
David Polanco
David Polanco Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor

New York City police captured a Paterson man who authorities said shot a Bronx man the night before.

The 24-year-old victim went to Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City after he was shot shortly before 3 a.m. Monday near the corner of Park Avenue and Carroll Street in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and city Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Investigators identified the shooter as David Polanco, 33, whom the NYPD took into custody at the 52nd Precinct station house on Webster Avenue early Tuesday, they said.

Paterson detectives charged Polanco with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He remained in NYPD custody Tuesday pending extradition proceedings.

******

ALSO SEE: Paterson detectives smashed an Eastside drug operation, arresting several people and seizing 5,182 heroin folds, a handgun and hollow-point ammunition, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-pd-detectives-smash-drug-operation-seize-5182-heroin-folds-handgun-six-suspects/788192/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.