NYPD: Mastermind Of $4M Manhattan Diamond District Heist May Be In NJ, CT

One of three men wanted in a $4 million armed robbery in Manhattan’s Diamond District last month may be hiding out in New Jersey or the Stamford area in Connecticut, authorities said Tuesday as the reward for their capture increased.

Dressed in a suit with a braided wig and fedora, accused ringleader Jaysean Sutton, 39, looked directly into a surveillance camera while pulling out a gun during the brazen noontime holdup on Aug. 25 at Avianne & Co. Jewelers on West 47th Street.

Like him, the other three robbers made no effort to conceal their faces, surveillance video shows.

The crew rounded up four employees in a back room and bound them, then stuffed an estimated $4 million in jewelry from display cases and safes into a duffle bag, the NYPD said, adding that no one was hurt.

Sutton, who authorities said has a criminal history involving drugs and weapons, was described as 6 feet tall and bald with brown eyes.

The NYPD also identified a second suspect, 27-year-old Pedro Davila. A Bronx native with Harlem ties, Davila was described as 6-foot-2, with brown eyes, black hair and a large mole near his left ear.

Detectives were still trying to identify the third robber on Tuesday.

Authorities said to consider the suspects armed and dangerous.

If you see any of them, or know where to find them, city police advised that you immediately contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS .

A reward of $2,500 was being offered for assistance in the capture of each, they said.

