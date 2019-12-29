Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

NYPD: Hannukah Machete Attack Suspect Captured In Harlem

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Grafton
Thomas Grafton Photo Credit: COURTESY: CBS2 NY

The NYPD identified the man accused of attacking five people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Rockland County late Saturday night as a Greenwood Lake resident.

City police said they arrested Thomas Grafton, 37, after identifying the license plate on his Nissan Sentra as it crossed the George Washington Bridge around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers David Radziwon and Giovanni Mattera stopped and arrested the Orange County resident on 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard (7th Avenue) in Harlem a short time later and held him for Ramapo police.

Grafton was being charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, the NYPD.

His arrest ended a cross-county search that lasted nearly two hours after five people were injured during the attack at a rabbi's home in Monsey.

SEE: Five Stabbed During Hanukkah Celebration In Monsey

"Outstanding work by Officers Radziwon & Mattera," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea tweeted.

NYPD

"Last night, a keen eye & quick response by @NYPD32Pct cops led to the apprehension of a suspect wanted in connection with the horrific attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea tweeted. "Outstanding work by Officers Radziwon & Mattera."

The call came in around 9:50 p.m. from 47 Forshay Road in Monsey. Five people were transported to hospitals with stab wounds. One was reported in critical condition.

Rockland Report

COURTESY: Rockland Report

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.