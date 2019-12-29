NYPD: Hannukah Machete Attack Suspect Captured In Harlem

The NYPD identified the man accused of attacking five people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Rockland County late Saturday night as a Greenwood Lake resident.

City police said they arrested Thomas Grafton, 37, after identifying the license plate on his Nissan Sentra as it crossed the George Washington Bridge around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers David Radziwon and Giovanni Mattera stopped and arrested the Orange County resident on 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard (7th Avenue) in Harlem a short time later and held him for Ramapo police.

Grafton was being charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, the NYPD.

His arrest ended a cross-county search that lasted nearly two hours after five people were injured during the attack at a rabbi's home in Monsey.

"Outstanding work by Officers Radziwon & Mattera," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea tweeted. NYPD

The call came in around 9:50 p.m. from 47 Forshay Road in Monsey. Five people were transported to hospitals with stab wounds. One was reported in critical condition. Rockland Report

