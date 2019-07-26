Contact Us
NYPD: Device Found In Backpack Of Man Who Jumped In Front Of NYC Train No Threat

Jerry DeMarco
At the 80th Street station in Ozone Park.
At the 80th Street station in Ozone Park. Photo Credit: COURTESY: CBS2 New York

UPDATE: A suspicious device found in the backpack of a man who jumped in front of a train in Queens Friday morning was deemed safe by the NYPD's bomb squad.

The as-yet-unidentified 68-year-old man jumped in front of the A train around 6:45 a.m. at 80th Street in Ozone Park, the NYPD said.

The department summoned the bomb squad and shut down the area after responders reported finding the "suspicious device" -- described as a pipe capped at both ends -- in his backpack.

It was later deemed safe.

The man was taken in critical condition to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill, they said.

