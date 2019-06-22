NYPD Arrests Dozens at Climate Change Protest

New York City police arrested dozens of demonstrators who laid down across 8th Avenue Saturday afternoon between the Port Authority bus terminal and the New York Times building, blocking traffic, during a massive climate change protest.

Two other protesters were grabbed after they hung a banner from the facade of the Times building urging the newspaper to consider climate change an emergency.

The group also locked arms at the corner of 40th and Eighth Avenue, preventing several lanes of traffic -- including taxis and tour buses -- from passing.

Eve Mosher of Extinction Rebellion said the group is trying to convince to report on "the climate emergency" so that "people can start pushing for more radical responses."

An NYPD SUV caught fire at an intersection, but it couldn't immediately be determined what caused it.

