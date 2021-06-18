NY Man Killed In Montvale Garden State Parkway Hit-Run

A 77-year-old New York man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale Thursday night.

Howard Perlman was heading northbound in the right lane when his Toyota Venza was struck by an unknown vehicle around 7:10 p.m. near milepost 172.3, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The Toyota went off the road to the right and struck several trees as the unknown vehicle fled the scene, the sergeant said.

Perlman, of Hopewell Junction (Dutchess County) was rushed to Nyack Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

