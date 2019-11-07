NY Driver Freed, Hospitalized After 3-Vehicle Ramsey Crash

A New York State driver had to be freed from her sedan following a three-vehicle crash at a busy Ramsey intersection Thursday morning.

Members of Ramsey Rescue cut out the windshield to remove the victim at the intersection of North Franklin Turnpike and Hilltop Road -- across from a shopping center that includes a Walgreens, Starbucks and Jersey Mike's -- shortly after 8 a.m.

Her Toyota had landed on its side in the crash.

The woman walked to an ambulance and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

Both the Toyota and an Infiniti sustained the worst damage and had to be towed.

A third vehicle involved in the crash, a Jeep, was driven from the scene. No occupants were injured.

