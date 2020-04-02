NY Driver, 16, Caught Tearing Up School Fields In Bergen

A 16-year-old driver from Warwick, NY tore up fields at schools in Wyckoff and Franklin Lakes, causing thousands of dollars in damage, authorities said.

Damage to the field at Eisenhower Middle School in Wyckoff alone was estimated at $2,500, Lt. Joseph Soto said Tuesday.

Investigating Detective Sgt. Michael Ragucci discovered that the boy also vandalized the field at Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes with the SUV, Soto said.

The boy was taken into custody and given what is known as a stationhouse adjustment, under which police can release first-time juvenile offenders involved in petty crimes rather than sign a delinquency complaint that requires a family court appearance.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office: “The intent of the stationhouse adjustment program is to provide for immediate consequences, such as community service or restitution and a prompt and convenient resolution for the victim, while at the same time benefiting the juvenile by avoiding the stigma of a formal juvenile delinquency record.”

Police in such instances consider the offender’s age, whether he or she has any history of delinquency complaints or previous “curbside warnings” and the cooperation and attitude of the juvenile, parents or guardians and victim(s).

The boy and his parents agreed to pay for the damage as part of the arrangement, Soto said.

