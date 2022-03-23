Contact Us
Nutley's Historic Arthur Hoeber House Ravaged By Fire

Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for Daily Voice
55 Enclosure Street, Nutley Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for Daily Voice
55 Enclosure Street, Nutley Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for Daily Voice

One of Nutley's most historic homes was ravaged by an overnight fire.

Flames erupted at the Arthur Hoeber House at 55 Enclosure St., around 2:15 a.m. Few details surrounding the fire were known as of 1:30 p.m.

The house was built for Hoeber and his wife, Mary, in 1891, the borough's historical society says citing a plaque hanging over the home's fireplace. 

The house is located within Nutley's "Enclosure Artist Colony," — a collection neighborhood homes occupied by artists and notable people between 1702 and 1904.

Hoeber was a Luminist landscape painter and renowned art critic. He worked as an art director for the New York Times and assistant editor of The Illustrated American.

He spent his final years living in Nutley, and was inducted into the borough's Hall of Fame in 2019.

Hoeber's biography is detailed on the Nutley Hall of Fame website.

