Nutley Man In High-Speed Crash Indicted For Vehicular Homicide: Authorities

William Dunbar
William Dunbar

A 26-year-old Nutley man was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide for slamming into another vehicle in Mount Laurel at more than 100 mph, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities say William Dunbar was driving northbound on Rt. 73 in August when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven northbound by Christopher Pappas, 34, of Howell. Pappas's vehicle overturned and crashed into a utility pole.

Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges against Pappas were filed after the release of results of toxicology tests on blood drawn from Dunbar after the crash.

