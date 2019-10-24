Nutley Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured Pompton Lakes Woman

A Nutley man has been charged with assault by auto in a fiery crash Saturday in Dumont that sent another driver to the hospital, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Nicholas Meehan, 25, was involved in a collision at West Madison Avenue and Dance Boulevard around 3 a.m. in the morning. Officers responding to the scene found Meehan's Ford Explorer off the roadway and on fire with severe front-end damage, the prosecutor's office said. Meehan, who was standing outside the vehicle, suffered only minor injuries.

Nearby, a Volkswagen Jetta had sustained heavy damage on the driver's side. The 19-year-old driver, a Pompton Lakes resident, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. She is in stable condition, authorities said.

In addition to assault by auto, Meehan has been charged with DWI and reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

