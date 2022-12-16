Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: SMELL ANYTHING? Snatch-And-Grab Thieves Flee Mall Store With $800 Worth Of Fragrances
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Henry Meola
Henry Meola Photo Credit: OBL Nation

A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.

Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.

The 14-year-old boy Meola thought he was chatting with online turned out to be self-proclaimed predator catchers OBL Nation, he discovered when he was greeted by them on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

OBL had Meola admit his intentions on camera

“I wanted to meet someone to potentially have some form of something sexual,” Meola can be heard saying in the OBL Nation video, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Authorities in Hudson County were expected to release more information in the near future.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.