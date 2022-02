A man who wandered out of a Morris County nursing home on Friday night was found dead on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

John Eschenbach walked away from the Care One facility located at 100 Mazdabrook Road in Parsippany sometime Friday evening.

His body was found on Saturday morning. It was not clear where, though.

Eschenbach suffered from dementia and other medical issues.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.