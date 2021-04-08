Contact Us
NOT GUCCI: NJ Woman Charged With Selling Loads Of Designer Knockoffs As Authentic Brands

Courtney C. Michaels
Courtney C. Michaels Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 25-year-old Jersey Shore resident was arrested for importing knock-off designer handbags, jewelry, clothes and more, then selling them online -- marketing them as authentic brands, authorities said.

A search of Courtney C. Michaels' Lakewood home on Aug. 4 turned up "numerous" Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Chanel knockoffs, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

"The merchandise was not authentic, and was being sold at a fraction of the cost of genuine merchandise," Billhimer said.

It was not clear exactly how much Michaels' profited from the sales.

She was charged with counterfeiting and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the arrest and investigation.

