Northvale PD: Rockland Driver Found Passed Out, Vehicle Running, With Drugs, Booze, Loaded Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Jeremy Garcia
Jeremy Garcia Photo Credit: COURTESY: Northvale PD / Bergen County Sheriff (MUGSHOT)

A Rockland driver who was found passed out with the motor running in a local park Wednesday morning was carrying a loaded handgun, police in Northvale said.

Northvale police responding to a 7:45 a.m. call found Jeremy T. Garcia, 22, of Stony Point out cold behind the wheel -- either from drugs or alcohol -- in Hogan Park, Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

They smelled burnt marijuana and saw prescription drugs on the passenger seat, he said.

The officers woke Garcia after several attempts, after which he filed field sobriety tests, the chief said.

They then found a .9mm Glock handgun -- with a missing serial number -- and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, Ostrow said.

Garcia was charged with various weapon, drug and paraphernalia possession counts, as well as DWI, before being sent to the Bergen County Jail to await an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The weapon was being submitted for tracing to the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification.

