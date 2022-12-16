North Jersey Woman Drowns On Company Retreat In Miami: Report

A 56-year-old woman from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VinNews reports.

Elaine Mehler, of Englewood, was pulled from the Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 5:15 p.m. in "extremely critical condition," local10 reports citing Miami Fire Rescue.

Sources tell VIN that Mehler, an employee with Three Pillars Recruiting, decided to go for a swim before she disappeared, prompting multiple 911 calls bringing the Coast Guard and Miami rescuers to the scene.

She was pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Services were being handled by Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors.

