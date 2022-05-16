Contact Us
North Jersey Motorcyclist, 27, Killed In Route 80 Crash: State Police

Valerie Musson
Jose Mora, 27, of Garfield
A 27-year-old motorcyclist from North Jersey was ejected and killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Route 80, state police confirmed.

Jose Mora was heading westbound on a BMW motorcycle when he rear-ended a Volkswagen Jetta near milepost 22.2 in Allamuchy just before 1:35 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Mora, of Garfield, was thrown from the motorcycle and killed in the crash, Curry said.

Two right lanes were temporarily closed for the investigation east of the Allamuchy rest area, according to 511NJ.

The crash remained under investigation. Additional details were not released.

