North Jersey Man Had 7K+ Child Porn Photos, Some Prepubescent Kids: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old Oradell man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

A search of Everett C. Reilly’s home found more than 7,000 child pornography digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Reilly used the internet to download and distribute the files, authorities said.

He was arrested Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Paramus, on charges of child pornography, Musella said.

Reilly was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.