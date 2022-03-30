North Jersey Driver Who Thought He Hit Deer Found Guilty In Hit-Run Death Of 12-Year-Old Boy

A North Jersey man who apparently thought he hit a deer when he actually struck and killed a 12-year-old boy in 2019 has been found guilty in the child's death, authorities announced.

A Union County jury found 39-year-old Jose Marrero guilty on charges relating to the Summer 2019 death of Jeremy Maraj in Union, Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour last Friday after a week-long trial for Marrero — currently of Kearny and previously of Lake Hiawatha — before returning its verdict.

Marrero was driving his work van, a 2016 Nissan NV200, when he struck the boy on the shoulder of Galloping Hill Road near Forest Drive around 8 p.m. July 17, 2019, court documents show.

Witnesses testified that Marrero didn’t stop, and fled the scene. Video surveillance obtained from the area and parts from the van recovered at the scene ultimately led detectives to Marrero, according to Assistant Prosecutors Scott Peterson and James Brady who prosecuted the case.

Marrero apparently told his girlfriend he thought he hit a deer, due to the extensive damage of his vehicle, NJ101.5 says citing a criminal complaint.

Jeremy, of Union, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark. He died of his injuries two days later.

Marrero was charged with one count of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a second-degree crime. His sentencing has been scheduled for Friday, June 10, before Judge Kirsch.

"Jeremy was a joyful young man, loving and beloved by so many people whose lives he touched," his mom, Lisa Jamurath, said on a GoFundMe. That campaign had raised more than $14,600.

A second GoFundMe launched for the family had raised more than $34,000 as of March, 30, 2022.

"Jeremy enjoyed doing what most 12-year-old boys do," his obit reads.

"He loved playing video games, basketball, soccer. He had a passion for music, including free-styling rap, where he would spontaneously rap about how his day went.

"Jeremy also loved being surrounded by dogs - especially his English Bulldog, Spike. Sometimes he would help dog-sit, where his record was eleven dogs in one house. Most importantly, Jeremy had a deep love for his family."

He is survived by his parents, Lisa and Ricky Maraj; their significant others Mark and Joanna; his brothers, Kevin, Shaan, and Darren; and countless cousins, grandparents, friends and loved ones.

