North Jersey Cook Charged With Raping Child: Prosecutor

A 46-year-old cook from Essex County was arrested for raping a child in Bergen County, authorities announced.

Terrell Williams, of Irvington, was arrested Dec. 8 -- three days after the Hackensack Police Department contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding the alleged incident, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Hackensack Police Department under the direction of Officer in Charge Darrin DeWitt.

Williams was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and third-degree sexual penetration without informed consent.

Wilson was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

