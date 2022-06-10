North Jersey Catholic School Dean Tried Meeting Teen For Sex: Prosecutor

A North Jersey high school dean of senior students was arrested on accusations he tried meeting a teen for sex, authorities said.

Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City — a dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark — arranged to meet a person who he believed was a teen for sex in Harrison, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The crimes did not involve any students, Suarez said.

Jean-Baptiste was charged with luring and child endangerment. He was arrested on Oct. 6 at his home and released on a summons. Jean-Baptiste is tentatively scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 24.

The school released the following statement:

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

