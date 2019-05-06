North Bergen Woman Killed In Head-On Jersey City Crash

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured when the cars they were driving slammed into each other head-on in Jersey City Sunday, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

A Dodge Charger and a Ford Edge collided on Paterson Plank Road near Congress Street around 7:15 a.m. The driver of the Ford, Adriana Raino, 32, of North Bergen, was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where she died around 3:15 p.m., the prosecutor's office said.

A passenger in her car, a 30-year-old man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jonathan Ortiz-Guananga, age 26, of Union City, who was driving the Charger, remains in critical condition at Jersey City Medical Center.

Jersey City police and the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the crash. Anyone with information can call the prosecutor's office at 201-915-1345. Tips will be kept confidential.

