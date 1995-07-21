North Bergen Woman Found Dead At Jersey Shore: Report

A woman from Hudson County was found dead on a beach in Highlands Sunday morning, News 4 New York reported.

Melissa Fries, 37, was reported missing Saturday night after going swimming with friends.

State Police, Highland police, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies joined in a water search for the woman, who was reported missing around 11:15 p.m.

An investigation into the precise cause of death was pending an autopsy, but it appears to be accidental, authorities also said.

