North Bergen Woman Found Dead At Jersey Shore: Report

Paul Milo
A woman from North Bergen died in Highlands in an apparent drowning Saturday night.
A woman from Hudson County was found dead on a beach in Highlands Sunday morning, News 4 New York reported.

Melissa Fries, 37, was reported missing Saturday night after going swimming with friends.

State Police, Highland police, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies joined in a water search for the woman, who was reported missing around 11:15 p.m.

An investigation into the precise cause of death was pending an autopsy, but it appears to be accidental, authorities also said.

