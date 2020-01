A worker at a North Bergen recycling plant was killed by a trolly cart Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Lincoln Recycling Service was pinned between the cart and the wall sometime in the afternoon at the facility -- located at 43rd and Dell Avenues, a North Bergen spokesperson confirmed.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is being handled by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.