North Bergen Man Sexually Assaults Woman After Offering Her Ride Home, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Christopher Graham
Christopher Graham Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A North Bergen man was arrested for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman at a local hotel, authorities announced.

Christopher Graham, 46, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit around 6 a.m. at the Days Inn on Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Authorities were notified by North Bergen police on Aug. 15, after the woman met Graham in Jersey City, and he offered her a ride home, Suarez said.

Graham was subsequently identified and arrested following an investigation by the SVU.

He was subsequently charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. 

The investigation remained ongoing and additional charges may be filed. Graham was being held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending his first appearance. 

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion for pretrial detention, with a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit with the

investigation and arrest, the North Bergen Police Department with assisting in the investigation and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Unit with assisting in the arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

