North Bergen Man, 44, Charged In Triple Stabbing In Parking Spot Dispute

Cecilia Levine
A 44-year-old North Bergen man has been charged in the triple stabbing outside of a Hudson County restaurant, reports say.

Marcos Perez-Fernandez is accused of stabbing three people in dispute over a parking spot outside of Restaurant M Bar on Kennedy Boulevard in Guttenberg on Feb. 12, Hudson TV reports.

One person suffered many small cuts to the head, neck and arm, another had a cut on their thumb and the third was stabbed on the left shoulder, the outlet said.

Perez-Fernandez is facing six charges -- all third and fourth degree crimes -- including aggravated assault, Hudson TV reports.

