North Arlington PD: Man, 20, Jailed After Tossing Knives At Officers In Brief SWAT Standoff

A 20-year-old North Arlington man who police said barricaded himself in his apartment after throwing kitchen knives at officers responding to a disturbance Tuesday night was jailed on several charges.

Family members who called police allowed them into their Eagle Street apartment, where they found Jordan M. Crato-Montiero, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Lt. Robert J. Reilly said.

The 5-foot-6-inch, 110-pound Crato-Montiero “began to curse at the officers,” then “threw kitchen knives at them as they retreated to safety and removed other family [members] from the residence,” Reilly said.

Police set up a perimeter and sought assistance from Lyndhurst police, the North Arlington Special Operations Unit and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, the lieutenant said.

Crato-Montiero threatened officers who reached him by phone and said he’d hurt himself, Reilly said.

“At one point he opened a window and threw two kitchen knives and a broken chair leg out the window at officers holding the perimeter,” he said.

Lyndhurst police spoke with Crato-Montiero, and he emerged peacefully, less than an hour after the standoff began, the lieutenant said.

He was charged with aggravated assault on police, criminal mischief and various weapons charges.

Crato-Montiero remained held Wednesday pending a detention hearing on charges of aggravated assault on police, criminal mischief and various weapons offenses.

Reilly thanked Lyndhurst police, the county regional SWAT team and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

