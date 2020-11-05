North Arlington PD: Kearny Colleagues Help ID Fleeing SUV Driver Who Bicyclist, 13

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Jerry DeMarco
Exton Avenue, Schuyler Avenue (Route 7), North Arlington
Exton Avenue, Schuyler Avenue (Route 7), North Arlington Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Kearny police helped their North Arlington colleagues identify a fleeing driver moments after an SUV struck a 13-year-old bicyclist Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The girl wasn’t seriously injured after being struck at the corner of Exton and Schuyler avenues around 1 p.m., Police Chief Scott Hedenberg said.

“Great job by our officers and Kearny police working together,” he said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

UPDATE: A pharmacist from North Bergen was charged with assault by auto for a horrific crash last month on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights that left a teenage victim still critical, authorities announced Thursday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/ridgefieldpark/news/north-bergen-driver-charged-in-horrific-route-17-crash-in-hasbrouck-heights/797377/

******

