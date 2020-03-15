North Arlington Dad Shared 2,350 Child Porn Files, Authorities Charge

A North Arlington father of two young children trafficked 2,350 child pornography images online, authorities charged.

Jonathan Mancinelli, 34, remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail – awaiting a first court appearance -- after detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit raided his Stover Avenue home on Friday.

Mancinelli “used the Internet to view, download, and possess digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children, and also share approximately 2,350 such files online,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The married Mancinelli, who sells cellphones and moonlights as a deejay, is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.