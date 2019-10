A North Arlington woman was flown to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston after she was severely burned Saturday afternoon in a cooking flashover.

An ambulance brought the Madison Street victim to the Riverside County Park field in Lyndhurst, where AirMed Two picked her up.

Her condition couldn't immediately be determined.

The Lyndhurst Emergency Squad and township police established the landing zone.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.