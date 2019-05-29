'No Pulse, Blue Lips,' Paterson's Bravest, Finest Revive Victim At Girl's Softball Game

Sometimes the fates are in your favor: When the heart of a spectator at a Paterson girls softball game stopped beating, one of the first to rush to the fallen woman's aid was one of the coaches -- city firefighter John Molina.

Also there in seconds was another spectator, Washington Griffin -- a retired Paterson police lieutenant.

Together, the veterans of Paterson's bravest and finest -- "real-life superheroes," Mayor Andre Sayegh called them -- revived the 50-year-old grandmother.

Molina gave mouth-to-mouth while Griffin handled the chest compressions until her heart began beating again.

EMS responders took the victim -- who had a medical history -- to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, Police Director Jerry Speziale said. She reportedly was in stable condition, he said.

Molina was coaching his 10-year-old daughter's game at Commons Field (at the corner of Oxford Street and North 9th Street) on Sunday when he was alerted to the commotion in the stands.

The victim's lips and tongue were blue and she had no pulse when he got there, authorities said.

A group of other firefighters who assisted included Capt. Kevin Evans, Jose Ochoa, Michael Pareja, Timothy Dawson Jr., Luis Sevillano and Tyshawn Hawkins, Speziale said.

"Myself and the men and women of Paterson’s finest and bravest are totally committed at all times,” the proud director said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.