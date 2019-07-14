No Prison Time For Cranford Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman: Report

A 30-year-old Cranford man received a suspended five-year prison sentence Thursday after admitting he sexually assaulted a motel worker in Atlantic City three years ago, BreakingAC reported .

An attorney for John Ryan blamed “psychosis” for the attack on the woman at the Knights Inn motel June 13, 2016, adding that the victim supported the plea deal struck with prosecutors. Ryan had been considering an insanity defense if the case had gone to trial.

The victim was bringing towels to Ryan’s room when he assaulted her. She told the court she feared for her life during the attack, which was interrupted by another worker who heard her screaming. Ryan had fled and was caught about a month later.

“I will never be the same person I was before this rape and assault happened,” the woman said in a statement read in court by the prosecution.

Ryan will avoid prison time if he abides by the terms of the plea, which includes registering as a Meghan’s Law offender with lifetime supervision.

