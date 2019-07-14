Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

No Prison Time For Cranford Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
John Ryan
John Ryan Photo Credit: Atlantic County

A 30-year-old Cranford man received a suspended five-year prison sentence Thursday after admitting he sexually assaulted a motel worker in Atlantic City three years ago, BreakingAC reported .

An attorney for John Ryan blamed “psychosis” for the attack on the woman at the Knights Inn motel June 13, 2016, adding that the victim supported the plea deal struck with prosecutors. Ryan had been considering an insanity defense if the case had gone to trial.

The victim was bringing towels to Ryan’s room when he assaulted her. She told the court she feared for her life during the attack, which was interrupted by another  worker who heard her screaming. Ryan had fled and was caught about a month later.

“I will never be the same person I was before this rape and assault happened,” the woman said in a statement read in court by the prosecution.

Ryan will avoid prison time if he abides by the terms of the plea, which includes registering as a Meghan’s Law offender with lifetime supervision.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.