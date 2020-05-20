Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
No Mask, No Service: Police Seek Newark Man Who Threatened Lives Of Market Workers

Valerie Musson
Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say threatened the lives of workers at a Newark grocery store. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities in Newark are seeking a man accused of threatening the lives of grocery store workers who told him he couldn't come in without a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The man, pictured above, became angry when workers of Brother Grocery Deli on 18th Avenue banned him from coming in without a face mask around 2 p.m. Monday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

He threatened the workers' lives before fleeing eastbound on 18th Avenue, then north onto West End Avenue, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at ‪1-877-NWK-TIPS‬ (‪1-877-695-8477‬). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

