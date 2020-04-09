Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Dad Arrested After Docs Find THC In System Of Hospitalized Teaneck Child, 4
DV Pilot Police & Fire

No Injuries In Route 287 Motorcycle, Car Crash In Parsippany

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 287 northbound in Parsippany
Route 287 northbound in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

No major injuries were reported after a crash between two cars and a motorcycle shut down multiple lanes on Route 287 northbound in Parsippany Thursday afternoon, state police said.

The crash — involving a Toyota Camry, a Nissan NV-200 and a Victory Cross Country motorcycle — occurred near milepost 41.6 shortly after 4:20 p.m., State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The motorcycle rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical attention, Peele said.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.