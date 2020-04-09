No Injuries In Route 287 Motorcycle, Car Crash In Parsippany

No major injuries were reported after a crash between two cars and a motorcycle shut down multiple lanes on Route 287 northbound in Parsippany Thursday afternoon, state police said.

The crash — involving a Toyota Camry, a Nissan NV-200 and a Victory Cross Country motorcycle — occurred near milepost 41.6 shortly after 4:20 p.m., State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The motorcycle rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical attention, Peele said.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

